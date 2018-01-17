Cindy Crawford Recreates Iconic Pepsi Commercial 26 Years Later

In 1992, Cindy Crawford starred in a now-iconic Pepsi commercial that saw the model sip Pepsi at a gas station, and the 51-year-old will return to her roots with a recreation of the spot, which is set to debut at Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.

In the original, Crawford donned a white tank top and denim shorts as she stopped her Lamborghini at a gas station to buy a can of the iconic drink. The model told the Associated Press that she thinks the spot “became such a classic for so many reasons.”

“It was one of those moments in my career that when I walked down the street, people were like, ‘Pepsi!’ Or I’d be at a bar and people would send me over a Pepsi,” she said. “And it’s funny because during Halloween a lot of women will dress up as me in that commercial. It’s, like, an easy Halloween costume.”

The new version sees Crawford don a denim shirt as she sips the drink. The recreation will also feature footage from Michael Jackson’s 1984 Pepsi commercial as well as Crawford’s son, 18-year-old Presley Gerber, who will star in the spot alongside his mom.

“Just as a mother, we drove to work together that day and we shared the same trailer. And when he was doing his thing, I was just a proud mom watching from the sidelines, trying not to annoy him,” Crawford said of working with her son.

The ad is titled “This Is Pepsi” and is part of the “Pepsi Generation” campaign, which celebrates the company’s 120-year history in pop culture.

Along with the Pepsi generation, Crawford is also part of a generation of models. Along with Presley, Crawford’s 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, is also working in the industry and can be seen on the February cover of Vogue Paris.

“It kind of happened for both of them and they listen to my advice when it comes to this,” Crawford said of her kids. “The one thing they can’t say is, ‘Mom, you don’t get it.’ “

Photo Credit: Pepsi