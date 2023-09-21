Cindy Crawford Makes Rare Comments About Her Marriage to Richard Gere

Cindy Crawford is opening up about her short-lived marriage to Richard Gere. The 57-year-old model opens up about her marriage of more than three decades ago in Apple TV+'s new docuseries, The Super Models, offering up rare comments about her mindset at age 22, when she met the Golden Globe winner. The two would go on to marry in 1991 before announcing their separation three years later.

"In the beginning of a relationship, when you're a young woman, you're like, 'You like baseball? I like baseball. You're really into Tibetan Buddhism? I might be into that. I'll try that," she said of the start of her romance with Gere. Crawford added, "You're willing to kind of mold yourself around whoever you are in love with." The supermodel also noted that during her marriage to the Chicago star, she began to take her career in new directions, away from the "fashion elite" and into more commercial opportunities, including her iconic Pepsi partnership. "He was older, so I just was like in a different circle and not doing some of those same fashiony things anymore," she explained.

Crawford rarely addresses her marriage to Gere, as she went on to marry husband Rande Gerber in 1998, and the two recently celebrated 25 years of marriage, during which they welcomed children Kaia Gerber, 22, and Presley Gerber, 24. Gere went on to marry Carey Lowell in 2002, and the two would welcome son Homer, 23, before they split after 11 years of marriage. In 2018, the actor married Alejandra Silva, with whom he has had two children.

Crawford previously shared of her first marriage, "I think a lot of what happened with Richard and I was I was still 22 and at 22 as a young woman, I was kind of still figuring out who I was and what I wanted to be," she said on Oprah's Master Class. "He was already 37, so in some ways he knew that I was still growing and changing. I didn't want to hear it from him because at 22, you think you know everything and you think you're already formed and then you realize 10 years later, you're like, 'Oh my gosh, they were totally right.'"

"I just think your 20s for women is such a time where you're starting to come into your own and feel your own power and connect to your inner strength and it's hard to change in a relationship because what one person might have signed up for and then all of a sudden you're not that anymore," she continued. "I think I was more willing at 22 to be like, 'OK, I'll follow' and then you start going, 'Well, I don't want to just follow. I want to lead sometimes and I want to walk side by side sometimes.'" The Super Models is streaming now on Apple TV+.