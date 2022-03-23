Tour Cindy Crawford and ‘Yellowstone’ Actress’ Former $99.5M Mediterranean-Styled Malibu Mansion

A stunning Malibu, California mansion once owned by supermodel Cindy Crawford is now up for sale for over twice as much as she sold it. Yellowstone star Barret Swatek and retired hedge-fund manager Adam Weiss listed the property for $99.5 million earlier this month. Thanks to photos from Top10RealEstateDeals.com, Crawford’s fans can get a look at the Mediterranean-style mansion without emptying their bank accounts.

Swatek, who starred as Victoria Jenkins on Yellowstone, and Weiss paid $45 million for the home in 2018, reports the Los Angeles Times. The couple plans to move to Hawaii, where they bought a $45 million mansion. During the four years they lived at the mansion, Weiss and Swatek added lush landscaping to the three-acre property. Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty has the listing.

Crawford, 56, and her husband, Rande Garber, 59, bought the mansion in 2015 for $50.5 million. At the time, they also purchased an adjacent 2.75-acre property separately. They put the estate up for sale in 2016 for $60 million but dropped the price to $50 million in 2017 before Weiss and Swatek snapped it up. Scroll on for a tour of the stunning property.

Cliffside mansion with private beach access

The cliffside Malibu property offers the next owner complete speculation. The mansion is located far behind gates on the three-acre property. There is a private path to a white sand beach that is only accessible for a few other villas in the neighborhood. Mature trees, including palms, surround the house.

A great room with ceiling-to-floor glass windows and doors

As for the house itself, the 7,450-square-feet building has two stories and is designed like a Mediterranean villa. The airy floor plan includes a great room that combines the living room, den, dining area, and gourmet kitchen into one massive space.

Plenty of space for outdoor entertaining

Floor-to-ceiling glass doors will give the next owner amazing views of the ocean, beach, and coastline. There is also a wraparound deck with a firepit. Other outdoor amenities include tennis courts, pool, spa, and cabana. The expansive decks offer plenty of space for outdoor entertaining.

An incredible dining room

Inside, the new owner will find a grand master suite they may never have to leave. It has a fireplace and sitting area, a walk-in closet, and two spa-like bathrooms. The other bedrooms are just as impressive. One of them even has a private entrance, bathroom, and kitchen. There is also a gym and media room.

Amazing decks for relaxing afternoons

Malibu has been a magnet for celebrities for years. Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Jack Nicholson, Miley Cyrus, Cher, and Britney Spears are just a few who called the city home. It is located west of Los Angeles and is part of Los Angeles County.

See unbeatable sunsets without leaving home

Swatek played Victoria Jenkins in two episodes of Yellowstone in 2018. She also had roles in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2 Broke Girls, Awkward, and American Housewife. Weiss co-founded the hedge funds Scout Capital Management and Stillwater Investment Management reports Dirt.