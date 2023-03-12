Cindy Crawford Proves She Has Not Aged By Recreating Iconic Vogue Cover

Cindy Crawford is showing why she's considered one of the world's most beautiful supermodels. Her latest magazine cover shows she has barely aged since she achieved fame in the 80s. Crawford graced the cover of Vogue Arabia's March 2023 issue with lucisous curls and a popping red lip. It is an eerily similar look to the matching lip and vintage curls she wore for Revlon's 1990 Unforgettable Women Contest, or when she walked the runway for Chanel's 1993 spring/summer fashion show, as Allure Magazine notes.

The 57-year-old celebrated the new cover in an Instagram post, sharing the team that helped her achieve the classic look. "Inside @voguearabia by @thomaswhiteside 🖤Makeup by @kateleemakeup Hair by @robsalty Styled by @patrickmackieinsta," she captioned the photo. In a separate post, she shared a video from the shoot, which was in honor of the magazine's sixth year in publication. "As #VogueArabiaTurns6, the region's favorite supermodel takes over our #March2023 cover as a beacon of timeless beauty, strength, and inspiration. Hit play to watch the iconic #CindyCrawford light up your feed with a modern, fashion-forward rendition of #Freedom90, and head to Vogue.me to find out more about what makes our sixth-anniversary issue one you can't miss out on," she captioned the post, which is seemingly an official description from the site.

Despite Crawford's never-ending beauty, she doesn't like the term ageless. When speaking with Haute Living in 2022, she said it's a privilege to grow older and explained why the term offends her. "I know all the ways that I've aged," she said. "My face has gotten much thinner; my mouth isn't as full," she continued. "Being told I'm ageless isn't right, especially because getting older is hard enough, never mind that we live in a youth-obsessed culture."

She added: "I'm not 25, so why should I be trying to look 25?" she said. "Why do I want someone to mistake me for a 25-year-old? I've had children. I have all this life experience."