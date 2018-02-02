Kaia Gerber Calls Out Mom Cindy Crawford for Posing with Male Model: ‘Where’s Dad?’

Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, is trolling her mom on Instagram after the supermodel posted a seductive picture with a nearly-naked male model.

In Crawford’s latest Instagram photo, captioned “Versace Versace Versace Versace,” the 51-year-old supermodel is seen posing alongside a young male model dressed in nothing more than a pair of Versace underwear. The male model holds onto Crawford’s calf as he paints her toenails, while Crawford has an arm draped around his shoulders.

Versace Versace Versace Versace A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jan 31, 2018 at 7:41am PST

While most of the comments on the snap range from “you’re so stunning” to “beautiful,” Crawford’s 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, had a bone to jokingly pick with her mother.

“MOM!” she wrote in the comments section of the post, followed shortly thereafter with another comment reading “where’s dad.”

The picture is part of an InStyle photo shoot, in which Crawford and the scarcely clad male models she poses next to, are dressed entirely in Versace.

Despite the savage, tongue-in-cheek remark by Kaia, the pair are undeniably close, with the 16-year-old following in her mother’s modeling footsteps, which makes sense considering that they are practically twins. In November, Crawford even shared a snap with her followers showing how closely her daughter resembles her.

“School pics, now and then,” Crawford captioned the images which chowed both Crawford and eh daughter sporting shiny brown locks, bold eyebrows and gleaming smiles, although Crawford’s photo is in black and white while Gerber’s is in color.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the 16-year-old revealed that her mom she and her mom are alike in more ways than just their looks.

“[Our look] is almost the least reason we’re alike,” she explained. “That’s what people see because they don’t know us, but we react to situations the same way. I think we’re always really strict on time.”

“And if other people are late, we get annoyed, so I think that’s the same,” Gerber added. “Mannerisms, kind of the way we talk — we both talk with our hands and stuff like that.”