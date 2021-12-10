Ciara Twerks Topless With a Bottle of Rum on Her Head in ‘Balance Challenge’ Video

Ciara is showing off her balance, and husband Russell Wilson couldn’t love it more! The “Goodies” singer, 36, took to TikTok Thursday to take on the “bottle balance challenge,” which challenges people to balance a bottle on their head while flaunting their dance moves. Ciara added a sultry detail to her performance, going topless in just an orange sarong while showing off her twerk skills on the beach.

The video begins as a close-up on Ciara’s toned back, covered partially by her long locks, and gradually pans out to show from behind the “1, 2 Step” singer holding a bottle of rum steady on her head as she shows off her booty poppin’ skills. Even raising her arms up in the air at one point, the video ends with Ciara sending a cheeky grin to the camera as it cuts to the ground. “She Got Balance. #balancechallenge,” she captioned the video. “That #TenToOneRum is fun!”

Wilson certainly was feeling the video when his wife posted the challenge to Instagram as well, commenting alongside heart and crying laughing emojis, “See you later tonight after work hahaha.” Kelly Rowland also commented on what a lucky man the football player is, writing simply, “Well DAMNNNN RUSS!!!!”

Wilson and Ciara never shy away from showing their love for one another since tying the knot in July 2016. Just earlier this month, the “Dance Like We’re Making Love” singer penned a sweet tribute to her man for his 33rd birthday, beginning, “On this day, a Leader was born. My King. On this day, a Compassionate Man was born. An incredible Husband and Father. On this day a Champion was born. An inspiration to so many! My Greatest Inspiration.”

She continued, “The Big 33. My Baby @DangeRussWilson! I wake up everyday excited to love you, everyday with you feels like a celebration and today it’s a BIG celebration!” thanking God for blessing her to “go on this great journey called Life” with Wilson. “You are everything to me. My Beautiful Birthday Boy I love you sooooo much! Happy Birthday Honey. #JesusYear,” she added. Wilson replied to his wife’s post at the time, writing, “You make everyday feel like it’s my birthday. I love you my Queen.”