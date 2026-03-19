Chuck Norris, 86, Reportedly Hospitalized After Medical Emergency

Chuck Norris has been hospitalized in Hawaii after suffering a medical emergency.

TMZ reported on Thursday that the Walker, Texas Ranger actor, 86, experienced “some medical emergency” that occurred within the last 24 hours and landed him in the hospital. While the outlet did not have details as to the nature of Norris’ emergency, sources insisted that the star was in good spirits.

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PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 03: Martial artist/actor Chuck Norris make his Wizard World Comic Con debut during Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia 2017 – Day 3 at Pennsylvania Convention Center on June 3, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Just Wednesday, Norris was reportedly training on the island of Kauai, with the medical emergency coming on suddenly. Norris has not spoken out publicly about the hospitalization or his health.

Norris celebrated his 86th birthday on March 10, sharing a video of one of his sparring sessions to Instagram as he boasted, “I don’t age. I level up.”

“I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love,” he continued. “Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know.”

In December, Norris suffered a major loss in his family, as his first wife, Diane Holechek, died at the age of 84 following a lengthy battle with dementia. Norris and Holechek, who were married from 1958 to 1988, shared sons Mike, 63, and Eric Norris, 60.

“I am deeply saddened to share that my ex wife, Dianne, has passed away,” The Way of the Dragon star wrote on social media at the time. “After being married for 30 years, we were able to find a way to remain close friends, and those years of friendship meant the world to me.”

“Dianne was an incredible person. She was kind, intelligent, and lived life to the fullest. Her presence in my life will never be forgotten,” he continued. “She was also a loving and devoted mother to our sons, Mike and Eric, who were always her greatest pride.”

The actor concluded, “Even as our lives took different directions, we continued to care deeply for one another, and I will forever cherish the memories we built together.”

Following his divorce from Holechek, Norris went on to marry Gena O’Kelly in 1998, and the two would go on to welcome twins Dakota and Danilee in 2001.