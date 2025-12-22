Chuck Norris’ First Wife Dianne Holechek Dead at 84

Diane Holechek, the first wife of actor Chuck Norris, has died at age 84.

The Walker, Texas Ranger actor’s son, Mike Norris, confirmed the death of his mother to TMZ on Sunday, telling the outlet that she had died peacefully at home in Texas after a lengthy battle with dementia.

“We are thankful she is no longer suffering. She was the best, the greatest mom. We were so lucky to have her,” Mike told TMZ.

Chuck, 85, also shared the news of his ex-wife’s death on Facebook Sunday, posting a black-and-white photo of Holechek with their sons Mike, 63, and Eric Norris, 60. “I am deeply saddened to share that my ex wife, Dianne, has passed away,” he wrote in the caption. “After being married for 30 years, we were able to find a way to remain close friends, and those years of friendship meant the world to me.”

“Dianne was an incredible person. She was kind, intelligent, and lived life to the fullest. Her presence in my life will never be forgotten,” he continued. “She was also a loving and devoted mother to our sons, Mike and Eric, who were always her greatest pride.”

The Code of Silence actor and Holechek were high school sweethearts who tied the knot in 1958. The pair were then married for three decades before separating in 1988 and finalizing their divorce the following year.

“Even as our lives took different directions, we continued to care deeply for one another, and I will forever cherish the memories we built together,” Chuck wrote in his memorial Facebook post.

The martial artist went on to remarry Gena O’Kelly in 1998, and the two would go on to welcome twins Dakota and Danilee in 2001. Chuck is also father to daughter Dina, who was born in 1962 after the actor had an extramarital affair during his relationship with Holechek. The two met for the first time in 1990, and Chuck would go on to make public the details of her birth in his 2004 memoir Against All Odds: My Story.