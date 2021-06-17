Christina Haack Sells Orange County Home She Shared With Ex-Husband Ant Anstead

✖

Christina Haack continued to move on from ex-husband Ant Anstead and has now sold the Orange County home that they shared together. According to TMZ, Haack — formerly Anstead — let the Newport Beach home go for $5,350,000. The reality TV star had previously listed the home for $6 million.

The house comes with five bedrooms and four full bathrooms, as well as a one-half bathroom. It also features a large backyard and a pool. TMZ reports that Haack is looking to buy a new home near the same area, but wants to be closer to the ocean so she can have better views. Anstead recently shared that he understands why Haack sold the home and feels she did the right thing. He told People that the home contains so many memories from their time together that he sees the need for Haack to pursue a fresh start.

Christina Anstead Lists Home She Shared With Ex-Husband Ant for $6 Million https://t.co/OtxJL0GkOb — E! News (@enews) April 6, 2021

Haack has been through quite a lot of change this year. In September, she announced that she Anstead had separated. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she wrote in a social media post, alongside a photo of the pair. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." In November, it was revealed that she had formally filed for divorce.

According to a previous report from Us Weekly, close friends of Haack and Anstead were "shocked" at their separation news. Per an insider, most of those closest to them seemed to think that things between the two were good. "Christina and Ant have been very private about this and friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others," the insider told the outlet.

In the wake of the news, In Touch Weekly reported that Haack's first husband, Tarek El Moussa, had been giving her a lot of support. A source told the outlet that El Moussa — who is also her Flip or Flop co-star — "is being very supportive" of his ex-wife and her son with Ant. "He's there for her and so is his fiancée, Heather [Rae Young], who feels bad for Christina and completely understands Tarek supporting his ex during this time," the source said. "Tarek loves Hudson like if he was his own."