Christina El Moussa Addresses Whether She Would Double Date With Ex Tarek

Christina El Moussa is currently dating boyfriend Ant Anstead, and the HGTV star is happily coupled up two years after separating from her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

As for whether she’d let Tarek join her and Anstead on a double date?

“I don’t see double dating in our immediate future,” Christina told Entertainment Tonight, though she did joke, “Never say never.”

Christina has been dating Anstead, a British television host, for seven months, and while she noted that she doesn’t need her ex’s approval, she appreciates that Tarek is a fan of Anstead.

“I don’t feel like I need Tarek’s approval on my boyfriend, but that is wonderful that he likes him,” Christina said. “Everybody likes Ant, Ant is amazing. He is such a great guy. He is so grounded and he is so sweet, he is humble. He’s just amazing.”

Christina and Anstead were set up on a blind date, and the reality star revealed that they had “instant chemistry.”

“We met each other’s kids, and my kids adore him, and I believe his kids love me,” she said. “My daughter really looks up to his daughter. She’s 14 and he’s just a great dad, and his kids are fabulous.”

The Flip or Flop star even said that she sees herself “getting married again in the future.”

Christina and Tarek share daughter Taylor and son Brayden, and the couple is successfully navigating co-parenting after their split.

“For [my son] Brayden, this is his routine. Some half the week he is at Daddy’s and half the week he is at Mommy’s,” Christina shared. “And for Taylor, I think she has gotten used to it.”

“For her at the beginning, it is a little bit hard, but we just do a really good job [letting her know] that she is so loved and that although we don’t live together as a family, we’ll always be a family,” she continued. “And she is very happy and an amazing child.”

Tarek is also currently dating, something Christina said that she is happy to see.

“To watch Tarek move on and be in the dating scene, I think is great. We’ve both moved on,” she explained. “We’ve been separated for two years, and I’m happy that he’s out there dating, and I hope he finds someone nice and that’s great with my kids too. [It’s] definitely a relief for me that he’s dating as well.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @christinaelmoussa