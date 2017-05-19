Christina El Moussa Gets Inked Up, Sports New Tattoo

Flip or Flop‘s Christina El Moussa is sporting a brand new tattoo in honor of her children. On Thursday, the 33-year-old DIY expert shared a picture on Instagram to show off her fresh artwork.

Been wanting this for a long time … no time like the present. #taylorreese #braydenjames ❤️ A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on May 18, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

The HGTV star shared the snap with the caption: “Been wanting this for a long time… no time like the present. #taylorreese #braydenjames.”

Christina El Moussa’s wrist tattoo shows the roman numerals for the birthdates of her two kids: 6-year-old Taylor and her one-year-old son Brayden.

Following her split from husband Tarek El Moussa, Christina has been spending lots of time with her youngsters. Last month, she took Taylor and Brayden on a trip to Maui, Hawaii, where she shared multiple photos of them on social media.

“It coincided with Taylor’s spring break, so she went out [to Maui] early for Easter,” Christina’srep said while talking to ET in April. “They had a great weekend celebrating Easter with a bunch of activities for the kids. She’s doing really well, she’s happy, healthy and so are the kids, which are her main priority. She’s focused on several projects right now and is in a really great place.”

As for her relationship with her former spouse and Flip or Flop co-host, Christina says she and Tarek are in a better place now after their highly publicized falling out last year.

“We’ve been separated for almost a year now,” she said. “We’ve made a lot of progress on our relationship. We’re just really focused on the kids, and we’re really excited to start on 15 new episodes of Flip or Flop.”

Christina reiterated that their children were the primary focus following the divorce by saying: “We had a talk and said, ‘We still want the kids to understand we’re a unit—that we’re still a family even if we’re not together.’ “

Even though Christina and Tarek called it quits on their marriage, they plan to continue filming their hit HGTV show. The series was just renewed for an eighth season at the end of April.

“Tarek and I have been working together for a long time and we look forward to continuing to work together on Flip or Flop,” Christina said in a statement.

