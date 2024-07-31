Christina Applegate Reveals the One Plastic Surgery Procedure She Underwent

Christina Applegate is getting candid about the one plastic surgery she got years ago. Via People, the 52-year-old Dead to Me star recalled the only plastic surgery she's had done during an episode of her MeSsy podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler. She shared, "At 27 years old, I was on a show, and one of the producers, very famous people who did a very famous show as well, said, 'Hey, we're having trouble lighting under your eyes. Your bags under your eyes are so big." Applegate explained that it's actually a "hereditary thing, and continuing, and he goes, 'I suggest you get them removed.'"

The actress admitted she felt a sense of "shame" and felt like she couldn't push back, so at 27 years old, she "had the only plastic surgery I've ever had was to remove the bags under my eyes." While Applegate did not reveal what show it was, she starred in the NBC sitcom Jesse from 1998 to 2000 when she was in her mid-late 20s and also served as a co-producer, so that could be it. She also appeared in an episode of Pauly in 1997.

(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Throughout the episode, Applegate and Sigler, who also has MS, recalled having their appearances critiqued by executives. Sigler, who is best known for The Sopranos, shared that an editor told her the way she walked didn't "look right." Applegate interrupted with, "Then they need to f---ing film us differently. That's the thing." She also shared her concerns of the possibility that speaking candidly could have a negative effect on her career.

"We talk about a lot of fear of going back to work and, you know, and I'm having like, this idea of, like, I might want to," Applegate said. "And now I'm like, 'Oh, s---, we' re being so honest about this. Are they gonna think that I'm not gonna be able to do it?'"

Applegate has been open about her personal life and struggles, having been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021. In January, she received a standing ovation at the Emmys after making a surprise appearance to present Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy, despite previously saying that her appearance at the 2023 SAG Awards would be her last as an actor. While it's a shame she didn't feel like she had much say when she was younger, it certainly sounds like she's taking more control of that these days.