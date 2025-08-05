Christina Applegate Hospitalized

Emmy-winning actress Christina Applegate was recently hospitalized for a brutal kidney infection.

The Married… With Children star recorded today’s episode of her podcast MeSsy, which she co-hosts with The Sopranos alum Jamie-Lynn Sigler, from a hospital bed in Los Angeles as she winced in pain from a kidney infection that has since spread to both kidneys. She said the infection has left her in “so much pain” that she’s “screaming.”

The Tony-nominated Applegate, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, realized something was wrong on a recent Europe trip with her family. After landing back home from her flight, she decided to go straight to the hospital from the airport.

“I’m like, I wanna be admitted,” she said. “I’m staying here because I want answers. I want every test that you can possibly think of or ones that you haven’t even thought of, and I want them done.”

The next day, she woke up with immense sharp pain on her right side, and believed her appendix was bursting after pain that was “radiating” from the back to the front of her body. “So much pain. I’m screaming, and they ordered me an emergency CT at 2 in the morning,” she said.

Because of the infection, Applegate is stuck in the hospital for the foreseeable future due to her treatment with intravenous antibiotics. Doctors even questioned if her symptoms were due to a urinary tract infection, and asked if she had been properly wiping after using the bathroom.

“Like, what am I back-wiping? Like, seriously, I’m 53,” she said, before noting that she has “the cleanest vagina…I’m a clean girl down yonder.”

Applegate is best known for her appearances in Married… With Children, her Emmy-winning guest role on Friends, and her Emmy-nominated starring roles in sitcom Samantha Who? and dark comedy-drama Dead to Me. She was also one of the founding members of The Pussycat Dolls. She retired from acting on-screen after being diagnosed with MS, and was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.