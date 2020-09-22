✖

Christina Anstead is celebrating 10 years with daughter Taylor as she navigates the aftermath of her split from husband Ant Anstead. The HGTV star threw her and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa's eldest a Paris-themed birthday party, complete with personalized decor and authentic-looking pastries, showing off her "sweet, smart, beautiful girl" in the first Instagram post since her breakup announcement.

"Happy 10th Birthday to my sweet, smart, beautiful girl. Taylor you light up my life and challenge me in all the best ways," she wrote alongside photos from the party. "Not a day goes by where you don’t tell me how much you love me and hug me tight." The Flip or Flop star continued that she prays she and her daughter will always have such a "tight bond," gushing that not only is her daughter a blast to be around, Taylor always keeps her on her toes. "10 years with you has been everything to me. I love you!!!" Christina concluded, adding of the party's theme, "Taylor was supposed to go to Paris with Tarek's mom and step dad - but because of circumstances we brought Paris to us."

The Christina on the Coast star announced on Instagram Friday that she and husband Ant had decided to end their marriage. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she wrote. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Christina and the Wheeler Dealers host began dating in October 2017, tying the knot in a winter wonderland-themed backyard ceremony in December 2018. In September 2019, the pair added son Hudson London to their mixed family — Christina is also mom to Taylor and son Brayden James, 5, with El Moussa, while Ant is dad to daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 14, from his previous marriage to ex-wife Louise Herbert.

El Moussa popped the question to Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young in July, and the two are currently moving into their first house together in Newport Beach. "I don’t know...I’m just so excited about life!!" El Moussa wrote on Instagram Monday. "I’m in love, I’m engaged, Flipping 101 is on the air and Flip or Flop is on the way. I’m telling you...it’s possible to accomplish those things you have been dreaming of! I dreamed of this life and I got it by believing I could do it and working my tail off!! If there is something you want just go for it! I’m yelling at you to chase your dreams!"