Christina Aguilera ‘Devastated’ After Putting Down Her Dog

Christina Aguilera posted a heart-breaking yet humorous tribute to her late dog, Stinky, last night.

The Instagram video is a montage of pictures of Stinky — some silly, some sweet — set to Kendrick Lamar’s “LOYALTY.” In the caption, Aguilera wrote that Stinky was with her for 17 years, and she had to “finally make the hard decision” to put the pooch down.

“You were my roadie through the tours…breakups…life’s many ups and downs…my 1st baby before I had any babies…The one and only forever,” the singer wrote. “Run free and with no more misery,” she added, with no further explanation of Stinky’s ailments.

According to Christina Aguilera: A Star is Made : the Unauthorized Biography by Pier Dominguez, Stinky was a gift from Jorge Santos, who was Aguilera’s boyfriend at the time. Dominguez was a back-up dancer on tour with Aguilera, but the two broke up in 2001. Stinky has been a part of her life ever since.

Aguilera has a well-documented love of animals, and she has had several throughout the years with her kids and her long-time fiance, Matthew Rutler. Stinky was reportedly the oldest among them.