Christina Aguilera Opens up About Losing Her Virginity 'Later Than You Would Think'

Christina Aguilera's personal life was a far cry from her sexual public image in her early 20s. The "Dirrty" artist, 42, opened up about the juxtaposition between her public persona and her dating life back in the early 2000s during Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, revealing that she lost her virginity "later than you would think."

"It's so funny that I gave this persona because I probably was the last person to lose my virginity," the Grammy winner shared. "It was something that was for me. I guess that's why my messages went the way they did too because I owned it first, maybe." When asked by podcast host Alex Cooper asked specifically when Aguilera had sex for the first time, the pop star answered broadly, "It was later than you would think, given the girl that was doing 'Dirrty' and all this stuff. It's more of a funny thing looking back."

Looking back at her early sexual experiences, Aguilera shared, "I had certain dancers that were close. You're traveling a lot and you have accessibility to only certain things. It is what it is... A lot of things where I'm like, 'Maybe I should have realized, he wasn't looking at me. He wasn't interested in me. He was looking at him.' A lot of things where I'm like, 'Oh, sad!' I feel bad for my younger self."

The "Genie in a Bottle" singer has largely stayed away from dating fellow celebrities throughout her career, which Aguilera said was never something that interested her. "I didn't really have time for that. I always went for things that I would feel safe about," she told Cooper, adding, "My life is hectic enough, and this is a very narcissistic industry. My anxieties couldn't maybe take somebody that did the exact same thing I did. I know how this goes. I'm too vulnerable for this. I'm too sensitive to be so paranoid."

Aguilera, who has been engaged to production assistant Matt Rutler since 2014, added that she likes "guys next door" types, and would never let herself be pressured into a relationship that was all for publicity. "If it's not real to me and authentic, I can't do it. I can't force something as personal as that," she said.