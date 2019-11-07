Christina Aguilera Glows in Daring, Glittery Bodysuit During Performance in Dublin

Christina Aguilera recently delivered a glowing concert performance in Dublin, Ireland, and the pop icon did it while wearing a daring, glittery bodysuit. In clips and photos of the show that were published by the Daily Mail, the 38-year-old singer is seen donning a shiny outfit with a nude-colored bodysuit underneath. The ensemble is completed with a thigh-high pair of matching boots.

Europe, I’m coming for you baby! 😘🍾🥂 #TheXTour round two kicks off this week in the UK!https://t.co/3BvPYlV9R3 pic.twitter.com/dE9IInPEz6 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) November 3, 2019

Ahead of her big European tour, Aguilera spoke with The Sunday Times about her time breaking into the music business, saying, “It was a business with so many wolves. Older men who had other intentions. When you’re that young coming up in a male-run business, you’re going to see the darkest sides of things and hear how men talk about women, how they talked about my breasts,” she then sighed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I do look back at that younger me, who needed a hug, and I want to tell her that not all men are like this. When people just accept it and say, ‘Oh well, you know, boys will be boys,’ I disagree. Because I do feel men should be held accountable,” she continued. “That first record [Genie In A Bottle] was me playing a puppet, doing what the label wanted me to do and be at a time when the pop explosion was super big.”

“And it’s fun to look back now because you have Kylie Jenner, you have Miley Cyrus, people reinventing the chaps look, which I definitely got a lot of heat for. But I was interested in opening up that conversation at the time, comfortable in my own skin, sharing that sexuality and part of myself,” Aguilera added. “Women are not just one-dimensional creatures who should only view our sexuality from a man’s point of view.”

“If you look back at my body of work and the decisions I made, you’ll see it’s been very progressive. Fearlessness is something that I always wanted, because I saw my mother in so many positions where she was weak and so very dominated. That was one of my decisions, as a woman, that I would never feel helpless to a man,” she also said.

In addition to her successful career as a pop music diva, Aguilera is also and accomplished actress, and spent time in the judges chair on NBC’s hit musical competition series, The Voice.

Photo Credit: Getty Images