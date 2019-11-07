Celebrity

Christina Aguilera Glows in Daring, Glittery Bodysuit During Performance in Dublin

Christina Aguilera recently delivered a glowing concert performance in Dublin, Ireland, and the […]

By

Christina Aguilera recently delivered a glowing concert performance in Dublin, Ireland, and the pop icon did it while wearing a daring, glittery bodysuit. In clips and photos of the show that were published by the Daily Mail, the 38-year-old singer is seen donning a shiny outfit with a nude-colored bodysuit underneath. The ensemble is completed with a thigh-high pair of matching boots.

Ahead of her big European tour, Aguilera spoke with The Sunday Times about her time breaking into the music business, saying, “It was a business with so many wolves. Older men who had other intentions. When you’re that young coming up in a male-run business, you’re going to see the darkest sides of things and hear how men talk about women, how they talked about my breasts,” she then sighed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I do look back at that younger me, who needed a hug, and I want to tell her that not all men are like this. When people just accept it and say, ‘Oh well, you know, boys will be boys,’ I disagree. Because I do feel men should be held accountable,” she continued. “That first record [Genie In A Bottle] was me playing a puppet, doing what the label wanted me to do and be at a time when the pop explosion was super big.”

“And it’s fun to look back now because you have Kylie Jenner, you have Miley Cyrus, people reinventing the chaps look, which I definitely got a lot of heat for. But I was interested in opening up that conversation at the time, comfortable in my own skin, sharing that sexuality and part of myself,” Aguilera added. “Women are not just one-dimensional creatures who should only view our sexuality from a man’s point of view.”

“If you look back at my body of work and the decisions I made, you’ll see it’s been very progressive. Fearlessness is something that I always wanted, because I saw my mother in so many positions where she was weak and so very dominated. That was one of my decisions, as a woman, that I would never feel helpless to a man,” she also said.

In addition to her successful career as a pop music diva, Aguilera is also and accomplished actress, and spent time in the judges chair on NBC’s hit musical competition series, The Voice.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tagged:
,

Related Posts