Christina Aguilera’s Daughter Summer Gets Adorably Shy Joining Her Mom on Stage

Christina Aguilera brought a very special guest on stage with her Tuesday night in St. Louis, Missouri: her 4-year-old daughter, Summer Rain.

The pop music icon posted a video to Instagram singing her hit “Beautiful” at the foot of a staircase onstage with Summer. The five-time Grammy winner might be used to thousands of screaming fans, but her daughter had a case of stage fright, burrowing into her mother’s side and hiding her face from the lights.

“Summer begs me to come out every night onstage!” Aguilera captioned a video of the adorable moment. “And then gets shy…but loves it…she’s taking it all in early…”

In the video, Aguilera gently strokes Summer’s hair and holds her close, inviting the audience to sing along. “You wanna hear everybody sing?”

After the crowd sings along, Aguilera bends down toward her daughter and says, “Beautiful, Sum! Do you hear that?” as Summer listened with protective headphones over her ears. “Aw, I love you guys,” she tells the crowd.

Later, the 37-year-old mom of two informed Summer that the song was actually two years older than her.

“Summer, this was way before you were born,” she said. “Mommy was wearing Chucks.”

Aguilera shares Summer Rain Rutler with fiancé Matthew Rutler. The two became engaged in February 2014, six months before they welcomed Summer. She is also mom to 10-year-old son Max Liron Bratman, whom she shares with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, a music executive who she was married to from 2005 to 2011.

Touring with two kids in tow isn’t always easy, Aguilera said last month during her concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York. “Tonight wasn’t easy getting here,” she said at the time, according to PEOPLE. “Summer was not happy about tonight’s performance at all, but she finally went to bed. My 4-year-old is dying for me to be offstage to she can spend time with me and my oldest is like, ‘Can I go home and play Fortnite now?’ I’m like, ‘Ugh… thanks.’”

Also during that Radio City Music Hall show was Aguilera’s memorable performance with Lil’ Kim to their no. 1 hit cover “Lady Marmalade.” The two belted the Patti LaBelle song, which they won a Grammy for in 2002 with Mya and Pink. Aguilera surprised the audience in the middle of the fan-favorite song, telling them, “We got a surprise — Lil’ Kim, Lil’ Kim, Lil’ Kim!” The 44-year-old rapper then took the stage in a sparkling gray bodysuit.

Aguilera’s Liberation Tour, produced by Live Nation, is her first tour in more than 10 years. The former coach on The Voice will soon be able to spend more time with her kiddos when it wraps up on Nov. 13 in St. Petersburg, Florida.