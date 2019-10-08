Christina Aguilera Goes Full ‘Addams Family’ in Morticia-like Gothic Outfit During Movie Premiere

Icons supporting icons! Christina Aguilera looked every bit the spooky stunner Sunday as she took to the red carpet for the Addams Family premiere in Los Angeles, channeling Morticia Addams with every detail of her look. Rocking a laced-up black floor-length gown with smoky makeup and long, straight locks, it was clear the singer was paying tribute to the beloved character as she enjoyed the premiere alongside fiancé Matthew Rutler and her two children, Max, 11, and Summer, 5.

Aguilera is the voice behind the “Haunted Heart” song for the new animated movie, which puts a modern spin on the beloved TV show and movies, also starring Charlize Theron as Morticia, Oscar Isaac voices as her husband Gomez, Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Snoop Dogg as Cousin Itt and Bette Midler as Grandmama.

At Sunday’s premiere, Theron opened up about the ongoing appeal of the Addams to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “I think there’s something inspiring about a family that is so different and they don’t just think it’s OK, they think it’s great that they’re that different. We should all aspire to that.”

Actress Elsie Fisher, who plays new character Parker Needle, noted how “the new incarnation, as almost all Addams Family incarnations do, tackles modern issues, and I think our film really talks about the good and the bad part of social media, the horrors of mob mentality and how ostracized people can be attacked.”

Conrad Vernon, who is the voice behind Lurch, also made ties between the family’s ostracism after moving to New Jersey and the U.S. immigrant experience.

“They’re a tight-knit family that gets judged all of the time and the only reason that they come back is that they give each other unconditional love, they respect each other, they have each other’s backs and I think that’s why they’re resilient,” he said.

And of course, the main cast was careful to pay tribute to the original cast members who made their roles so iconic, with Kroll saying, “There was no way I was going to be able to compete with Christopher Lloyd, he had done such a specific thing with him that so many people in our generation connected with. I went back to the original and I looked at Fester, and he felt a little bit like Curly from The Three Stooges to me, so I added some of that and gave him a little speech impediment to add another element.”

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images