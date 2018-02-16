Christina Aguilera Strips Down for Bathtime Photo Shoot

Christina Aguilera surprised fans on social media Thursday when she shared a series of snaps of herself lounging in a bathtub.

The three black-and-white photos see the singer taking a luxurious soak in a dimly lit bathroom, with the first two featuring Aguilera in a rectangular tub, her blonde hair wet as she leans back and uses the tub’s bubbles and her arms to cover her chest.

The third shot sees the star sport a smoky eye and a few small braids in her hair as she poses in a rounder tub surrounded by bath products.

Captioning the shots with a single water drop emoji, Aguilera offered no explanation for the racy snaps, letting fans do the talking in the comments section.

While Aguilera’s fans are no doubt loving the snaps, they’ve also been wondering when the singer might release new music.

Many fans even took the photos as a reference to Aguilera’s album Stripped, as the third shot sees the singer rocking the signature look she sported throughout that project’s cycle.

Last month, a fan used Aguilera’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to send the signer a message.

“Dear Christina Aguilera,” the fan wrote with a few helpful pieces of paper. “Where the f— is the new album?”

“It’s coming b—ches,” Aguilera responded with a series of emojis.

The 37-year-old’s last release was 2012’s Lotus, so it’s clear the singer is long overdue for some new material.

Since that time, Aguilera has served as a coach on The Voice and has been featured on various projects including songs from Tony Bennett and fellow Voice coach Cee Lo Green and Pitbull. She also released a few singles, including “Change,” a tribute to the victims of the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting and Voice alum Christina Grimmie, who was fatally shot by a fan.

Aguilera’s song “Telepathy” was featured on the soundtrack of the Netflix original series The Get Down, and she recorded “We Remain” for the soundtrack of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in 2013.

Aguilera also got engaged to fiancé Matt Rutler in 2014, and the pair welcomed daughter Summer Rain later that year.

Photo Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com