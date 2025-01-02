Christina Aguilera Addresses Speculation About Her Appearance

Christina Aguilera ended 2024 with a message of acceptance while shutting down comments about her appearance.

The singer, 44, took to Instagram on Dec. 31 to reflect on the past year, sharing a video that began with a montage of comments from people calling her out for looking “different” and “fake” as of late. The video then faded into a highlight reel featuring some of her biggest moments of 2024, including photoshoots, performances and television appearances.

“This year, doing something a little different. This is a reminder to everyone that you are your OWN STORYTELLER in your OWN LIFE,” the five-time Grammy winner captioned the post. “No one else can dictate who you are. No one deserves an explanation. I am evolved enough to know that nothing comes easy and no one is perfect. Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do. And/ or what you don’t do.”

“Acceptance comes with accepting yourself first. And the difficult journey it takes sometimes to get there,” she continued. “I celebrate everyone taking the time to put one step in front of the next everyday in order to build the next version of themselves for the better. Allowing yourself grace, patience and respect…”

The “Beautiful” singer has been speaking out recently about her journey with body image as she’s healed from all of the body shaming she experienced early on in her career. In August, Aguilera told Glamour that her self-esteem was long determined by “how skinny” she was.

Christina Aguilera performs at her opening night show at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas on December 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Voltaire)

“When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s,” she told the outlet. “I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.’”

Over the years, however, Aguilera has learned to rely on her own sense of self and not let body shamers get her down. “I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f— about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on,” she said at the time. “It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”