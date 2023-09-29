Christina Aguilera Is Bringing 'Burlesque' to the Stage

According to a source cited by Entertainment Weekly on Thursday, Aguilera, 42, is producing a stage musical adaptation of her 2010 movie musical. Titled Burlesque: The Musical, the stage version is written by Steven Antin, the writer and director of the original movie, the outlet reported.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming musical will include songs written by Aguilera, Diane Warren, and Sia for the 2010 movie, as well as new songs by Todrick Hall and Jess Foley. It is expected that the production will premiere in the United Kingdom, but a specific date for its premiere has yet to be provided.

The director, who made his feature film debut with Burlesque, confirmed to EW in an email sent to the publication on Thursday that "the stage musical adaptation is happening." "Very exciting," Antin wrote. It was also confirmed on Thursday that the musical exists in an Instagram post that Hall, 38, shared after the first report was published.

"This is BIG! I've been secretly working on this for the past year!" Hall wrote as the post's caption. "I guess the cat is out of the bag! Can't wait for you all to hear the new tunes I've been creating! It's always been my dream to write a musical, this is step one!"

Also reported by EW was Antin's sister, Robin Antin, whose Instagram post earlier this week appeared to refer to the musical adaptation. However, it has since been deleted. The post's caption stated that working on a stage project with Steven "has been the most unforgettable experience," the outlet reported. "Working together 24/7 on this beautiful new venture, (to be announced soon) is exactly what our Mum always wanted for us!" she added in the caption to the post.

Steven previously confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that he was working on "a re-imagination" of Burlesque. The film starred Aguilera in the lead role as Ali, an up-and-coming performer who moves to Los Angeles and gets a job at a burlesque club owned by a woman named Tess, portrayed by Cher.

"It morphs what's best about TV, Broadway, film, and digital entertainment," he said of the project at the time. "It's a hybrid television event/series taking the movie to the next level."

The Burlesque movie also featured performances from Cam Gigandet, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Eric Dane, Alan Cumming and Julianne Hough, among others. According to EW, the musical adaptation will premiere in the U.K. at an undetermined time in the future.