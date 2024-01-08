Christina Aguilera Shows Stark Weight Loss Transformation During Vegas Residency

Christina Aguilera is taking Las Vegas by storm with a new residency. But more than her impressive musical catalog, the "Genie In a Bottle" singer turned heads when she debuted a curvy yet slimmer frame. Reportedly, the Burlesque star shed 40 pounds for the debut. And she showed off her new look live from The Voltaire at The Venetian, with a wardrobe that included tight leotards and thigh-high boots. Her weight has fluctuated over the years, but XTINA has been clear that she prefers her curves and doesn't want to be "super skinny." Over the years, she's shared weight loss tips, but in 2020, she swore off dieting for good, noting she would simply move forward with clean eating and healthier snacks.

After the birth of her son Max in 2008, Aguilera dropped 40 pounds by restricting her daily food intake to 1600 calories and implemented the rainbow diet by eating colorful fruits and vegetables. HOLA! reports that she maintains an active lifestyle with a variety of exercise routines that include yoga, boxing, strength training, and cardio exercises, working out two to five times a week. But she told Marie Claire in 2012 that she is confident no matter what. "I've been through highs, I've been through my lows. I've been through the gamut of all things in this business. Being too thin. Being bigger. I've been criticized for being on both sides of the scale," she said to the publication. "I love my body."

The 43-year-old pop icon kicked off her Las Vegas residency with a pair of shows on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. Unfortunately, she recently had to postpone her next few shows amid coming down with an illness.

"AFTER WELCOMING YOU ALL TO THE NEW YEAR FROM THE STAGE IN LAS VEGAS. I'VE BEEN WELCOMED WITH A NEW YEAR FLU!!!" she wrote in an Instagram Story on the platform. "I AM SORRY TO SHARE THAT MY TWO SHOWS THIS WEEKEND WILL BE RESCHEDULED WHILE I REST – AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE BACK ON THAT STAGE IN A FEW WEEKS. I'M INCREDIBLY PROUD OF THIS SHOW AND GRATEFUL FOR ALL THE SUPPORT AND LOVE AFTER OPENING WEEKEND! SEE YOU SOON 🤒 😷."