Christina Aguilera Gets Candid About Injections in Her Face

Christina Aguilera is an "open book" when it comes to using injectables on her face. The "Beautiful" singer, 42, opened up about her use of Xeomin, a brand of incobotulinumtoxinA injection treatment she uses for frown lines, in a new interview with Allure, saying that it's "great to share and to be honest and open about what you're doing."

"I think we all can rely on a little help," she told the outlet. "Why not?" While Aguilera is a "pretty reserved person" when it comes to a lot of things, she thinks everyone should do what's right for them, "so I don't believe in judgment where that's concerned whatsoever." She continued, "But for me, I like to make sure what I put in my body is the safest it can be. I live a big life."

When it comes to her injectables routine, the Grammy Award-winning singer said "authenticity" in her face comes first. "I have a very expressive face, and when I sing, the emotion there has got to come through," she said. "I don't have time to have a stoic, still face. For me, it's about bringing that realness to the stage and my daily life while still doing what I can to feel and look my best."

Aguilera admitted she "totally" sees how scrutiny towards performers' appearance largely is focused on female entertainers. "I see some people struggle with it more than others, and it makes me really sad, but it's not even their fault," she explained. "It's a lot of stigma, a lot of old-school behavior and ideals that women have to look a certain way and that it's shameful to get older."

Having grown up in the entertainment business, Aguilera said she knows "no matter what you do, you're going to have people that hate on you," and the more success you have will lead to "more hate or more scrutiny." She added, "I'm a very sensitive person, but I'm also very tough at the end of the day." Social media has been a game-changer, the "Genie in a Bottle" singer added, and while her 8-year-old daughter Summer hasn't gotten to the point of using social media yet, she's being "conscious" of the day it will happen.

"I always try to impose individuality, doing what she feels is right for her," the artist said. "Even when she goes to pick out her clothes and she's like, 'I just don't know what to wear.' I'm like, 'Wear what you like. It doesn't matter at the end of the day. You're going to have an amazing day and you're going to feel amazing. It's just clothes.'"