Christie Brinkley Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Christie Brinkley is the latest celebrity to reveal a cancer diagnosis. The actress and model took to Instagram to share some very personal photos and her story from her diagnosis, saying that they caught "the basal cell Carcinoma early. And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior."

"The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection!" Brinkley advised. "I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I'll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat. And doing regular total body check ups..that is a MUST ! I was lucky to find mine, because I was accompanying one of my daughters to HER check up."

"The Doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass… it wasn't my appointment so I wasn't going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation," Brinkley continued. "He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there! So make your own good luck by making that check up appointment today. And slather up my friends!"

Brinkley went on to thank her doctors in New York, grateful as ever. It's definitely incredible that she brought it up when she did. Who knows what would have happened if she wasn't there for her daughter's appointment or didn't bring it up at all. It seems like she will be treating her skin a lot more carefully now and being more cautious as to what she puts on it.

Christie Brinkley hasn't shared any more information about her diagnosis, but from the looks of the photos and her post, she is on the road to recovery. It is so great that Brinkley is doing well and is even raising awareness to everyone else about how often they should get check-ups and make sure that they are taking care of their skin. Hopefully, Brinkley is doing well now and continues to do those regular check-ups and even teaches her daughters a lesson that they will take with them forever.