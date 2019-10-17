Stunning Photos Show Christie Brinkley’s Magnetic $29M Hamptons Home

A few years ago, The Masked Singer alum Christie Brinkley — who recently revealed she was diagnosed with skin cancer — put her magnetic $29 million Hamptons home up for sale, and fans can get a peek inside the gorgeous house, thanks to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. The outlet noted that the Bridgehampton estate sits on 20 acres of land and is named Tower Hill. The outlet adds that the home “is now far too large for empty nester Brinkley and though it was perfect for raising her daughters, it is no longer practical for a single woman with three children who are now young adults.”

“Like many celebrities who require safe places to park their wealth, Brinkley has invested in real estate, concentrating in the Hamptons at the tip of Long Island,” TopTenRealEstateDeals.com adds. “She has been a resident there for years and though originally a California ‘surfer girl’ as a youth, the 64-year-old ‘Uptown Girl’ now calls the Hamptons home.”

Exterior

The estate’s name, Tower Hill, comes from the century-old observation tower that was built as part of the main house in 1891.

The three-story traditional main house has six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths.

Garden

There is also a guest house and artist’s studio that add another two bedrooms and two baths.

This brings the total living space to over 11,000 square feet.

Living Room

The home features a large country kitchen and family room, gym, office, four fireplaces, multiple stone terraces and a four-car heated garage.

Additionally, the grounds of the property boast rolling lawns, flower and organic vegetable gardens and walking trails and include a tennis court, pond and heated swimming pool.

Living Room

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, “the property was totally restored in 1998 by Christie and her then husband – architect Peter Cook.”

“Since the acreage is 200 feet above sea level, from the observation tower, one can see the Atlantic Ocean, the south shore of Connecticut, Gardiner’s Island, and the North Fork Peninsula,” the outlet also shares.

Kitchen

As seen in the photos, the interior of the home has quite a lot of color and an eclectic theme.

The kitchen area has a splash of blue paint around it, while other parts of the home have cream-colored paint and wood paneling.

Dining Room

The home also features a number of bookshelves and framed photos and images on the walls.

There are many different lighting fixtures, as well, all of which add a little something extra to the aesthetic.

Backyard + Pool

The backyard of the home is full of gorgeous green grass, as well as a massive pool.

The pool boasts a small patio area for sunbathing.

Hot Tub

Brinkley has called Tower Hill her home for 15 years, but has decided to sell it. The estate is listed by Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman, and is priced at $29.5 million.

