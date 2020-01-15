Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Wardrobe Malfunction Speculation After Sharing Low-Cut Robe Photo

Chrissy Teigen is shutting down pervy comments before they start! Sharing a chic photo of herself in a low-cut silk robe inside an elaborate hotel room, the model and mother-of-two made sure to end speculation of a nip slip with a characteristically-hilarious twist. “It’s not a nip,” she wrote in the caption. “My nipples are unfortunately much lower.”

Teigen’s followers couldn’t keep from cracking up at her honest caption, with once calling her an “American heroine.”

Another related to her comments about her body, writing, “Same Chrissy, same.”

The model has no problem getting real about her body and body image, shutting down a troll last month who had a problem with her low-cut jacket in a photo with 3-year-old daughter Luna, whom she shares with husband John Legend.

“Jesus cover up your daughter is right there,” the critic wrote, with Teigen clapping back, “She sucked it for months and doesn’t mind it much.”

Since welcoming son Miles in 2018, the Lip Sync Battle host has been honest about the changes in her body that came along with having a second child.

“‘How do you eat like this??’ – basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles,” she wrote on Twitter in March. “He’s 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!”

“The thinnest I’ve ever been was right after Luna,” she added. “Postpartum depression. I’LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING!”

In an essay for Glamour in 2017, Teigen expounded more on her struggle with postpartum depression, explaining she had been honest about her experience to help erase the stigma for other moms.

“I want people to know it can happen to anybody and I don’ want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone,” she wrote. “I also don’t want to pretend like I know everything about postpartum depression, because it can be different for everybody. But one thing I do know is that — for me — just merely being open about it helps.”

