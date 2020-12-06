Chrissy Teigen Reveals Hilarious Relatable Moment From Her Family's Photoshoot

✖

Chrissy Teigen recently tried to gather her family for a photoshoot. However, the shoot didn't exactly go as planned, as she recounted on Twitter. Teigen's struggle with getting her children, Miles and Luna, to pose for photos for their family shoot will likely be a relatable one to parents everywhere.

On Saturday, Teigen told her followers that her family photoshoot went exactly as she thought that it would. Her message came alongside a photo of her son, Miles, who donned a grimace for the snap while sitting in his mom's arms. Of course, as soon as the shoot was over, Teigen managed to get the perfect snap of her son on her very own phone. In a subsequent post, she included an adorable photo of Miles, who appeared to have calmed down following the photoshoot.

Family shoot went...right as I thought it would, actually pic.twitter.com/5SUOiWS9Qr — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 5, 2020

Then this happened!!! On my PHONE of course pic.twitter.com/U1XQ21MU98 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 5, 2020

Even though their photo shoot may not have gone down as planned, it's nice to see Teigen spend some quality time with her family. It's especially nice to see given the heartbreak that she and her husband, John Legend, went through a couple of months prior. In October, Teigen revealed that she had suffered a pregnancy loss. The Cravings author was expecting her third child with Legend, a boy who was going to be named Jack. Teigen later took to Twitter in late November to explain to her followers that she was not tweeting much because she was in a "grief depression hole" following the loss of her third child.

"I'm not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon," she wrote at the time. "They'll call when I'm better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you!" When one individual took issue with her use of the word "fixed," Teigen responded, "I am in a very dark bubble and incapable of expressing what is happening and doing the best I can. I feel broken and all I know is the opposite is fixed - I know it isn't that easy but it's all I can think of at the moment. Did not mean to offend."