Chrissy Teigen Reveals Major Adoption News

Chrissy Teigen is notoriously unfiltered when it comes to her thoughts and opinions, and now she’s opened up about if she would ever consider adopting.

As reported by E! News, Chrissy Teigen gave an interview to Marie Claire and spoke about her challenges to have a baby, and then her struggle with post-partum depression.

On the topic of adopting, Teigen said, “I would definitely adopt or have foster children. Maybe I should be scared [of having postpartum depression again], but I don’t know. It couldn’t be any worse than it was—could it?”

Kids weren’t the only thing she talked about during her interview.

Chrissy also talked about what she was like as a teenager, saying, “I’m the person who had the fake ID in high school and college, and I would show it and be like, ‘I’m sorry; it’s fake,’ and run off. I don’t know if it’s way too honest or way too anxious—maybe it’s a combo of both.”

Additionally, she went into some pretty private details about her sex life with husband John Legend.

Recounting a story, Teigen said, “John and I had a double date, and we were joking around, and I go, ‘John’s never seen my butthole.’ And John says, ‘Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time.’ I was like, ‘We are never doing it doggy style again.’”

Her less-than-fond attitude toward exercise also came up, with Chrissy saying, “I know I should exercise for mental reasons. I need to see [Body by Simone founder] Simone De La Rue; I always feel great after I see her. In L.A. there’s never any f–king parking. So for someone who doesn’t already love working out, nothing’s selling you on it.”

Finally, she spoke about one talent that she definitively does not have, joking, “I can’t dance. I don’t take choreography very well. I will twerk.”

