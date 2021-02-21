Chrissy Teigen Drops Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Baby Jack on Planned Due Date

✖

Chrissy Teigen has been candidly emotional as she and her husband John Legend deal with the aftermath of her miscarriage. Teigen revealed on Sept. 30 that their son, Jack, had been stillborn, and she opened up about the grief that the family was feeling. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," Teigen shared on Instagram. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

Teigen has continued to honor Jack's memory, sharing a touching photo on her Instagram stories on Saturday. In the photo, Teigen shows off three beaded bracelets bearing the names of her three children: Luna, Miles, and Jack. "Today was your due date," Teigen wrote. "We love you forever."

Teigen wrote about her experiences with miscarriages as a way to process her emotions and to alleviate the stigma facing other women who lose their pregnancies. However, she faced some backlash over taking and sharing photos of the emotional time when the pregnancy ended, and Teigen explained in an essay why she felt like it was a necessary step of the grieving process for her. "(Legend) hated it. I could tell," she wrote. "It didn’t make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story."

"I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos," she continued. "How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it." Teigen has continued to speak out, sharing that she was in "a grief depression hole" in the following months. She also explained on Instagram that she will never be pregnant again, writing about her frustration with still having a baby bump in December.

"I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways," Teigen said. "I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day."