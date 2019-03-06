Chrissy Teigen Goes Private on Twitter After Logan Paul Controversy

Chrissy Teigen weighed in on Logan Paul‘s tasteless YouTube video this week, tweeting that the internet should stop “trying to ruin his life” and instead, stop watching. The tweets generated so much debate and vitriol that Teigen changed her Twitter account to private.

Paul, a 22-year-old social media star, drew a lot of heat after posting a video in which he and his friends found a dead body in the infamous “suicide forest” in Aokigahara, Japan. Paul’s video showed graphic images of the body, and he was accused of using it as a means of gaining views and clout online.

The internet continued to skewer Paul as his apology was less than humble. At this point, Teigen chimed in.

“Re: Logan Paul, something I always think about is when people make…ethical mistakes, as in, not-illegal, should we really be trying I ruin their lives and end their careers or accept the apology, personally make a choice to stop watching, and move on,” she wrote.

“An example I have is with a certain clothing company,” she went on. “Years ago the designers said things I personally found horrible about IVF children. I made the choice to simply…never wear or purchase again instead of trying to ‘end them.’ “

“I’m not saying what he did wasn’t sick and stupid and his videos aren’t or haven’t been stupid, I’m saying…a lot of you don’t know what it’s like to have a campaign to end your entire being,” she wrote.

This tweet drew a lot of backlash, as people accused Teigen of sympathizing with Paul rather than the victim he filmed or their family. Teigen’s followers said that Paul deserved every bit of backlash and she was being too forgiving.

“I think I’m talking to the wrong audience here,” she said. “Not many of you guys will ever understand the campaign to END YOU…some of you are the enders and there is no conversation allowed (which I now clearly see).”

Things between Teigen and the commenters became heated.

“I didn’t. Say. I wasn’t. Offended. I said we need to stop watching,” the model wrote.

“Not watching will inevitably lead to a ‘loss’ of his career that was based of social media in the first place,” she explained. “I am for this, I just think people could ease up on the ‘ruining lives’ part.”

“I’m not concerned about his personal well being at all,” she added. “I think this is a longer conversation about…and I hate this phrasing but…us as a society.”

The conversation diminished until Teigen finally changed her Twitter settings to make her account private. Now, her posts can only be seen by her followers, and she must approve anyone before they’re allowed to follow her.

Other celebrities took a much harsher tone in admonishing Paul, who has since made a second apology in the form of a video.