Chrissy Teigen’s Old Underwear Photos Stirs Spirited Reaction From Social Media

Chrissy Teigen took her fans on a tour of a lifetime after opening up her gorgeous, walk-in closet to the world. However, that’s not what fans noticed the most. Instead, the former model pulled out a few articles of clothing that caught the attention of many.

“I literally cannot believe I ever fit into any of this stuff,” she said as she pulled out a lacy, white thong and nude bra.

“This is crazy, it is so little,” she continued. “Look at this underwear. You wouldn’t even be able to tell I was wearing these now. My skin would just eat it, my whole labia.”

As a result, fans seemed less than amused by her open confession.

One commenter on Facebook decided to attack the former model herself instead of the the fact that she was sharing her undergarments with everyone.

“I still don’t understand how this woman became a model, quite frankly I don’t find her attraction at all,” another user wrote. “She reminds me of a chipmunk on steroids.”

Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Chrissy Teigen shows her skid marks.”

Another user on the network suggested the Lip Sync Battle judge and Sports Illustrated model should pass them along to her husband, John Legend.

“Give them to your husband,” the user wrote. “He looks like he would wear women’s panties.”

“And this is relevant how????” another person added.

“Oh come on,” griped another user.

One onlooker decided to turn it around on angry fans who insulted Teigen blaming them as the reason she’s showing everyone her underwear.

“Holy s—,” added a user. “Who cares. You fans made her rich and she shows you her dirty draws.”

“She annoys me a lot,” someone said. “Too outspoken and needs to shut up.”

The comments weren’t all bad though as many chimed in with positivity and support for the mother of two, relating to her.

“I think she’s great! Beautiful, witty, and outspoken,” wrote one fan.

“She’s my absolute favorite,” added another.

Another person echoed, saying, “Seriously, who cares. She’s a pretty lady, she’s married to a talented musician and she has cute kids. Yay for her but seriously, who really gives a hoot?!”