Chrissy Teigen's Apology Leaves 'Teen Mom' Alum With a Surprising Reaction

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham still believes Chrissy Teigen's apology from Monday is not enough. TMZ caught up with Abraham on Wednesday, a day after the former MTV star posted her own Medium essay on the situation, and argued that Teigen does not have the "emotional or mental capability" to apologize correctly. Teigen has been at the center of a bullying controversy since Courtney Stodden spoke out about the cruel comments she received from the Cravings author in 2011 and 2012. Abraham received a cruel tweet from Teigen in 2013.

Abraham, 30, told TMZ she did not consider Teigen's Monday essay a "public apology," since Teigen's essay didn't specifically name all the targets of her bullying tweets from the early 2010s. Teigen lacks the "emotional or mental capability at this time to apologize properly to anyone," Abraham told TMZ. She went on to say that Teigen's essay was "not a proper apology."

It was like saying, "I can’t handle what I’ve done and the damage I’m going to go take care of myself and my family," Abraham argued. "Well, I don’t ignore when I need to go and apologize to somebody." Only when Teigen apologizes to the people she hurt individually can she be the "changed person she claims she is right now but is not," Abraham said.

Surprisingly, Abraham does not believe Teigen should be "canceled" for her past behavior. "Look, you can cancel events, you can cancel posting something, you can cancel a lot of things – but people shouldn’t be canceled, they need to be counseled. They need mental help, they need to have breakthroughs," she told TMZ. She does not want to "cancel anyone," adding that she just wants "people to get help and stop this suicidal depressive culture."

Since Stodden spoke out about the cruel tweets Teigen sent them during a May interview with The Daily Beast, Abraham has given a handful of interviews demanding an apology from Teigen. In 2013, Teigen called Abraham a "w—" on Twitter, after Abraham claimed she was pregnant with an adult film star's baby, which she turned out to not be. On Monday, Teigen acknowledged that Stodden was not the only victim of her bullying tweets. "I’ve apologized publicly to one person, but there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to," Teigen wrote. "I’m in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted."

In her response, Abraham argued that Teigen's apology essay was disingenuous. "As you’re asking yourself 'Did Chrissy ever apologize to Farrah,' hypocritically as such at this time no she has not," Abraham wrote. "As a reminder, Chrissy ended her light-hearted post, so similarly as her past remarks with taking care of her family and herself. So I understand the time it will take to really be beyond her past behavior."