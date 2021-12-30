Jada Pinkett Smith Gives Update on Hair Loss, Alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith is continuing to document her struggle with hair loss. The actress and Red Table Talk host, who suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes bald spots and hair loss, took to social media on Tuesday with a new update for fans, showing off her closely shaved hair as she pointed out a balding spot on the top of her head.

The 50-year-old actress shared the latest update via a video shared to Instagram, Pinkett Smith telling viewers, “now at this point, I can only laugh” as she ran a finger across the patch on her head. Pinkett Smith went on to share, “ya’ll know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that.” The Matrix Resurrections actress explained that the patch “just showed up like that” and admitted that it will be “a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So I thought I’d just share it so y’all are not asking any questions.”

Pinkett Smith, however, isn’t letting it get her down. The actress joked with her followers that she is “going to put some rhinestones in there. I’m going to make me a little crown. That’s what mama’s going to do.” She shared the candid post alongside the caption, “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”

The Tuesday clipped marked just the latest instance of Pinkett Smith getting candid about her hair loss. The actress first revealed her struggles during a 2018 episode of her Facebook series Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith sharing with her fans, “I’ve been getting a lot of questions about why I’ve been wearing this turban. Well, I’ve been having issues with hair loss.” She went on to describe how “terrifying” it was when she first noticed the loss of hair, and how it dealt a major blow to her confidence. The actress recalled how she was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair in my hands. And I was just like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald?’ It was one of those times in my life when I was literally shaking with fear. That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it.” She went on to reveal that she was “getting my little steroid injections,” which helped slow and stop some of the hair loss.

This past July, Pinkett Smith took some inspiration from her 20-year-old daughter Willow, whom she shares with husband Will Smith, and opted to shave her head. Debuting the new look, the actress wrote, “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go. BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed.”