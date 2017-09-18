Chris Pratt Reacts to Anna Faris’ Emmys Appearance

Chris Pratt may not have attended the Emmys Sunday night, but his ex Anna Faris did, and the Jurassic World star had nothing but nice things to say about the actress while out in Los Angeles.

After cracking that he “wasn’t invited” to the Emmys, Pratt told TMZ that Faris “did great.”

Faris served as a presenter at the annual award show, appearing on stage with Allison Janney, who co-stars with Faris in the CBS comedy Mom, to present the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

The 40-year-old looked stunning in an embellished purple gown, with the appearance marking her first since her split with Pratt.

“Anna did an amazing job,” Pratt continued, adding that Faris “rules” and that she and Janney “looked great” before offering a plug for Mom.

The two actors announced their decision to separate on Aug. 6 with a statement on social media.

“We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” Pratt’s statement on Facebook read. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

