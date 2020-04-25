Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together

✖

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly expecting their first child together. The two have been married for almost 10 months, tying the knot in June 2018. This will be Schwarzenegger's first child and the second for Pratt, who is also father to 7-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Schwarzenegger 30, and Pratt, 40, have not commented on the news on social media. However, multiple sources told PEOPLE Saturday the couple is expecting. The good news follows the release of Shwarzenegger's new book The Gift of Forgiveness, which has been on the New York Times Best Sellers list for a month. Schwarzenegger was scheduled to do a book tour in March, but that was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Schwarzenegger has been busy promoting her book virtually, Pratt recently reprised his Parks and Recreation role Andy Dwyer for a special remote reunion. The episode will air on NBC Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Pratt shared the news on Instagram, where he joked, "Many are saying it’s the greatest episode of television ever to be filmed in Quarantine. It’s not a competition. But if it was... we would easily win. PLUS we’re donating a bunch of money as well to a really great cause. So there you have it. The creators of parks and rec have done it again!"

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, started dating in summer 2018. They married in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California on June 8, 2019.

"When you have a partner who can love and support you throughout everything, that’s the greatest gift ever," Schwarzenegger told Us Weekly last month. "I've always felt incredibly supported by my siblings and my parents, but to have that in a partner and in my husband is another amazing gift to have." Schwarzenegger said the couple have become "each other's greatest cheerleaders" and supporting their own interests is "very important to us."

Pratt showed his support for Schwarzenegger's new book by including a link to purchase it in his Instagram bio. He also celebrated the book's success with a sweet Instagram post on March 18 after the book debuted on the Times Best Seller list.

"Katherine worked her but off on this book and it made it to number 3 the NY Times best sellers list and that made Katherine cry happy tears," the Guardians of the Galaxy actor wrote. "So. That was a peak of sunshine through some otherwise dark and ominous clouds. So there you go. If you were one of the people who bought the book thank you. And if you didn’t and are interested the link is in my bio. Love you. God bless."