Chris Pratt Fans Clap Back at Trolls Calling out His ‘Dad Bod’

Chris Pratt’s fans defended him after trolls called him out for his “dad bod.” Photos of the Jurassic World star enjoying some time off in the sun with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and his Parks and Recreation co-star Rob Lowe surfaced last week, and the response from some was surprisingly nasty.

Last week, Entertainment Tonight published photos of Pratt, Lowe and Schwarzenegger at the beach in Santa Barbara, California. Schwarzenegger was seen wearing a red bikini top while kayaking with Pratt, while Lowe was paddleboarding.

An eyewitness also told ET Pratt swam about a mile and a half during the day. He also went golfing with Lowe and one of Lowe’s sons before the beach day.

Pratt apparently forgot to wear sunscreen, and made fun of his suddenly red legs on Instagram. He compared his leg to a red, white and blue Popsicle. In another post, he compared himself to the Pepsi logo. “Delicious,” he captioned the posts.

While Pratt joked about his sunburn, social media trolls kept making fun of Pratt because of his weight.

“How does this guy get so large so quickly? I love Chris Pratt and wish him all the best but he needs someone to hand him all his meals,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“He’s put on a little love weight,” another wrote.

“Looks like he’s eating his best life,” another troll wrote.

Other people defended Pratt against the critics.

“Why don’t you just leave them alone! Let them have private time,” one fan wrote.

“Dang people! Let them be happy! That’s what matters most! Who gives a crap what he looks like! Body shaming is so wrong!” another wrote.

“Wow! Nasty things being said in here. I hope if you people bashing his weight have kids, you don’t teach them to pick on others like you’re doing. Pathetic!!” another wrote.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger married in June.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives!” Pratt wrote on Instagram after the wedding. “We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

Pratt added, “We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”

The couple honeymooned in Hawaii and during that trip, Pratt also turned red like a lobster. He shared a photo of his back and arms completely burned, with his un-burned butt out for contrast.

Pratt was last seen as Star Lord in Avengers: Endgame and his voice will be heard in Pixar’s Onward, which hits theaters on March 6, 2020.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images