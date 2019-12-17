Chris Pratt Pigs out With Sweet Tribute to Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for 30th Birthday

For his wife’s 30th birthday, Chris Pratt went in a very unique direction for her gift. As E! News noted, the Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a lovely birthday tribute to Katherine Schwarzenegger with a little help from his farm animal friends.

On Instagram, Pratt posted a video of his pet pigs, Tim and Faith (named after Tim McGraw and Faith Hill), chowing down on a cream and meringue pie in Schwarzeneggar’s honor. The plate that the pigs were eating off of had the phrase, “Happy Birthday Dear Katherine. From, Tim & Faith,” written on it.

“So nice of Tim and Faith to send this birthday video to Katherine,” the caption read. Well, just as Pratt wrote, it was indeed a nice and very light-hearted tribute in honor of the birthday girl.

E! News’ went on to note that Schwarzenegger gifted the Kunekune pigs, which currently live on the actor’s Washington state farm, to Pratt on his 40th birthday earlier this year. So, really, Tim and Faith (and Pratt) were returning the kind favor with their recent birthday video for Schwarzenegger.

Pratt didn’t just let his pigs do the talking. On Dec. 13, Schwarzenegger’s actual birthday, the Jurassic World actor posted a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram. The star posted a collage of photos of himself and his wife and accompanied the pics with a caption that described just how much Schwarzenegger means to him.

“Happy Birthday Katherine! So happy to have you in my life,” his caption began. “I don’t know what I’d do without you. Probably get locked out on the balcony somehow and have to live there or be wandering around some city with an uncharged phone and only one shoe, late for work like some kind of anxiety fever dream. I honestly don’t even want to think about it.”

Pratt continued, “You’ve changed my whole world for the better. I’m so grateful to have found you. You’re an incredible wife and step mom. And I’m so excited to celebrate you all weekend!”

As if that wasn’t moving enough, Schwarzenegger responded with a lovely message of her own for her adoring husband.

“I love you my sweet,” she wrote, and added a heart emoji.

Given Pratt’s birthday messages for his wife, it’s clear that Schwarzenegger was surrounded by a great deal of love on her special day.

