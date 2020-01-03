Chris Hemsworth Wins Fantasy Football League With ‘Avengers’ Co-Stars

Chris Hemsworth is the best fantasy football player on the Avengers roster. The Thor star took part in a fantasy football league with other actors who appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and he finished in first place. Hemsworth defeated Miles Teller in the finals 90-84 to win the 14-team league. The players in the league were all playing for a different charity and Avengers director Joe Russo put up $100,000 to help the actors play for their favorite cause.

“The original idea for the league was a simple 10-team league,” ESPN fantasy expert Matthew Berry wrote. “But as Joe started sending out feelers, there were so many “superheroes” who immediately said yes that we had to make it a 14-team league.

“Amazing, right? I told you. It’s not just me. Everyone agrees. When Joe Russo calls, you say yes. We got hard-core players and those who had never tried it before but were excited to see what all the fun was about and raise money and awareness for some great causes.”

Along with Hemsworth and Teller, the league included Berry, Russo, Elizabeth Olsen, Karen Gillan, Anthony Mackie, Chris Pratt, Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan, Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Paul Rudd and Robert Downey Jr. Reynolds came in third as he defeated Berry in the third-place game.

The interesting thing about Hemsworth winning is he had the 10th pick in the draft and he drafted Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster first. Smith-Schuster did not have a strong 2019 season due to injuries, but Hemsworth had Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson who is likely going to be the MVP this year. He also had Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb who finished the season with 1,494 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Along with Jackson and Chubb, Hemsworth had Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler who tallied 297 fantasy points. He finished the season with 1,550 total yards and 11 total touchdowns.

Hemsworth, 36, has starred in seven MCU films including three Thor films and all four Avengers movies. In 2019, Hemsworth starred in three movies including Avengers: Endgame, Men In Black: International and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. This year, Hemsworth will star in the film Dhaka which is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo who directed the Avengers films.