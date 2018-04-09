Chris Pratt Sparks Dating Rumors After Posting ‘Reunion’ Photo With Co-Star

Does Chris Pratt have a new girlfriend? The Jurassic World star sparked dating rumors this week when he posted a photo of himself with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 co-star Pom Klementieff on Instagram.

Many wondered if Pratt, 38, actually coincidentally “ran into” Klementieff, 31, in Brazil like he said he did.

“Look who I ran into in Sau Paulo [sic]! [Pow Klementieff] #mantis family reunion,” Pratt captioned the image, adding the hashtags #guerrainfinita and #Avengers.

In the photo, the two are sitting next to each other in what looks like a restaurant and looking into the camera.

Fans went wild with speculation over the photo, wondering if Pratt was showing off a new romance.

“Gets divorced, runs into Mantis in Brazil coincidentally…hmmmmm,” one fan wrote, adding “#conspiracy she’s his new girl.”

“Hey Chris….it must suck when you happen to “run into” your beautiful co-star in the same country you’re in…what are the odds,” another ribbed.

“Cute couple alert,” someone else said.

“New girlfriend?” another wrote.

Klementieff also reposted the image and caption, adding three smiling emojis.

While it’s possible Pratt actually did happen to run into Klementieff, who also stars beside Pratt in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War — he was reportedly in Sāo Paulo for a fan event for the film — it’s clear fans are hoping something more.

The Instagram marks one of Pratt’s first with another woman since his split with Anna Farris, although he was previously linked to Olivia Munn — who dashed the dating rumors via social media in January.

Pratt and Faris announced their split in August but are reportedly still on great terms and working to amicably co-parent their 5-year-old son, Jack.

“They both went on school tours as a family and you’d never know that Anna and Chris were not together,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They seemed like a happy couple and a happy family with Jack.”

“They still laugh and joke together and have seemed to have found a nice friendship as they co-parent,” the source added. “They are really committed to making this split as easy on Jack as they can, helping him adjust to a big kid school is part of that.”

Last August, in a joint message posted by Pratt, the couple said, “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” the message continued.

“We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another,” the message concluded.

Meanwhile, Faris has been spending time with new boyfriend, cinematographer Michael Barrett. The couple was seen together on Super Bowl Sunday with Faris’ parents and Jack.