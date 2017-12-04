Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Announce Their Separation

In a very surprising turn of events, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced that they are splitting up.

In a joint message posted by Pratt, they said, “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

The message continued, “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.”

Lastly, the message said, “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

The couple met in 2007 on the set of the film Take Me Home Tonight when they played one another’s love interests.

In 2008, they became engaged, then got married in 2009 in Bali. They had a son in 2012, Jack.

Jack was born preterm and Pratt was quoted as saying that the circumstance “really defined” his faith and that the couple “prayed a lot” because of it.

Pratt has recently enjoyed a rise in fame with the massive success of his Guardians of the Galaxy films, as well as Jurassic World.

Next up he can be seen in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Faris has been in the lead role on CBS’s Mom, starring opposite Allison Janney. The new season is scheduled to premiere in November.

She also voiced the character Jailbreak in this month’s animated film The Emoji Movie.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason LaVeris