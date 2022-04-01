Chris Pine Reveals He Pretended to Be Chris Evans After Being Mistaken for TV Star

Chris Pine is no stranger to being mistaken for other celebrities, but a recent encounter was still a first for the Star Trek actor. Pine shared a hilarious moment from an Oscars party he attended before Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, recalling being recognized by a fellow partygoer – almost.

“I was out this weekend, went to a couple parties and it was alright,” Pine recalled. “I was at one and I was about to go and this guy stopped me and he’s like, ‘I know you.’ I was like, ‘God, this again’ – and he’s like, ‘Joey Lawrence!’” Kimmel pointed out that the Blossom star is indeed “a good-looking guy,” and Pine agreed, “I’m sure I’ll remember that for the rest of my life.”

In the moment, the Hell or High Water star told the fan he was “not quite” right with his celebrity guess, at which point they responded, “C’mon man, tell me who you are!” Deciding to have a bit of fun with some of the other stars he’s been mistaken for in the past, Pine responded, “Chris Evans, Captain America,” shaking the fan’s hand. “And to top it all off he goes, ‘That’s my man,’” the star added.

In the past, Pine said he’s gotten mistaken for Ryan Reynolds, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon as well as Evans, but he said it was “a first for Joey Lawrence.” Pine also opened up to Kimmel about taking his mom as his date to most Oscars events, saying she’s been “partying for years” by his side and “talks to everybody,” especially director Quentin Tarantino. Pine noted that because his grandmother, Anne Gwynne, was an actress in the 1940s and ’50s, and because Tarantino “loves all things Old Hollywood,” the two “talked for hours.”

Pine is coming off a breakup with longtime girlfriend Annabelle Wallis, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight on March 1 that the two had called things off “a few months” prior. Neither Pine, nor The Mummy actress, have commented on the split, which they first confirmed in July 2018 after being photographed together in March 29 of that same year.