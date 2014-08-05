Battle of the Chrises – a Breakdown of Hollywood's Leading Men Named Chris

If a movie doesn't star someone named Chris, is it even a movie? The last few years in Hollywood have proven that Chris is the man — well, that is, four men to be exact. The more, the merrier, right? These days, every major blockbuster is starring one of the four major Chrises — Pine, Pratt, Evans and Hemsworth — and for good reason. They're not only handsome hunky pieces of man candy that rank in big dollars at the box office, but they're incredibly talented and help define modern Hollywood stardom better than anyone of any other name. Sure, Hollywood has its inimitable stars in James Stewart, Tom Cruise and Rock Hudson, but the industry has built its own types over time and these four Chrises, arriving most organically, are each worthy of screen time for audiences. In the last two years, Pine, Pratt, Evans and Hemsworth have had significant releases that are true career milestones for each of the four leading men, but who reigns supreme? It's a superhuman task to undertake with plenty of hours in research and ogling the right photographs to make our valid points, but we value what you want to know.

Chris Pratt As the eldest of the Chrises, Pratt has been on quite the rollercoaster in his life. The 38-year-old might be best known as Star Lord in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, but before becoming a superhero, he was a TV star who rose to prominence in WB's Everwood and most loved by fans as Andy Dwyer in NBC's Parks and Recreation. From Parks to Guardians, it might be hard to recognize Pratt because on one spectrum he was completely immature and on the other, he's saving the galaxy. But it's proof to his craft that he has achieved true leading man status — so much so, that TIME named him one of the most influential people in the world in 2015. As an all-around good guy, Pratt is someone who values family, especially his young son, Jack. He also clearly cherishes the human connection with an active presence on social media, spending time making fans laugh with hilarious videos on Instagram and Snapchat, and most importantly, makes an effort every year to visit the Seattle Children's Hospital while paying respects to his youngest of fans. In the past, Pratt has donated $500K to a teen center built in honor of his late father and gave a touching speech about his son, born premature, at a March of Dimes celebration. (Photo: Instagram / @prattprattpratt) prevnext

Chris Hemsworth We love Hemsworth — especially as Thor, but his dramatic movies are not his strongest. Sure, he was compelling to watch in Ron Howard's Rush, but his roles in Ghostbusters, Vacation and Saturday Night Live prove he has a sharp comedic muscle that we really love — along with his actual muscle that is a godsend to gaze upon. But this just proves he's also a giant goofball and someone who can make fun of himself. Hemsworth told USA Today that his "general attitude is, I don't mind you laughing at me and watching me make a fool out of myself. I kind of enjoy that." The 34-year-old's attitude also goes so far to challenge gender roles and tropes, like his living Ken doll role in Ghostbusters that had him in the film simply for objectification, a clever lampoon of how women get treated in film. When he's not playing an Asgardian superhero or flaunting his biceps, Hemsworth is just an awesome dad, husband to the gorgeous, Elsa Pataky, and loves hanging out with his family and friends, like Matt Damon — who knew. (Photo: Instagram / @chrishemsworth) prevnext

Chris Evans Perhaps the most prominent Chris, Evans has it all: he's an all-American boy, has the heartiest laugh that is über contagious, kind and helpful to everyone, and punched a few Nazi bullies while at work — well just in the first, Captain America movie. But aside from being ridiculously cute, he's also incredibly talented and has made an impression in roles outside of the Marvel Universe. From his sweet rom-coms, like Gifted to his riveting action thriller, Snowpiercer, he has proven he can play more than an iconic character beloved by so many. It's observed that often those who play DC's Superman can't get out of the role, but Evans proves he can even with Captain America. And if his roles weren't enough for you, he is also someone who deeply loves his family. The 36-year-old Boston boy has openly gushed about his close relationship with his mother and how he used to cry all the time as a youngster. His sensitive and empathetic nature also ties into him being a supporter of the LGBT community. Evans believes in equality and recently won fans over with his surprisingly woke Twitter account in between sharing videos of his adorable dog, of course. (Photo: Shutterstock) prevnext