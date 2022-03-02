Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis Break up After Almost 4 Years

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis have called it quits. More than three years after they were first romantically linked, the 41-year-old actor and the 37-year-old English actress have reportedly split. The breakup news came from a source who told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, March 1 that Pine and Wallis, who is best known for her roles in The Mummy and Malignant, “have broken up and haven’t been together for a few months.” At this time, neither Pine nor Wallis have commented on their alleged breakup.

The Star Trek Beyond actor and Wallis were first romantically linked back in 2018 after they were photographed arriving at Heathrow airport in London on March 29 of that year. A source told Us Weekly just days later that “Chris and Annabelle are dating!” The source added that Wallis “was seeing someone else when they met,” and she and Pine “kept it casual for the beginning. Chris was very attentive and wooed her to get her attention away from the other guy.” The source continued, “Annabelle is totally Chris’ type.”

Pine and Wallis went on to confirm their relationship in July 2018. The couple was photographed walking hand-in-hand through London, where Pine was filming Wonder Woman 1984. For the outing, the pair sported matching outfits.

Throughout their years of dating, however, Pine and Wallis kept their relationship relatively private. The couple did not appear together on any red carpets together. They also never went Instagram official or confirmed their relationship on any social media platform, though that could likely be due to the fact that Pine doesn’t have an Instagram account and mostly strays away from social media. The couple had both previously spoken about their reluctance to candidly discuss relationships, with Pine telling The Hollywood Reporter in January 2014, “That’s something that I don’t really want to talk about.” In a 2017 interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Wallis said, “It becomes hard when you know about someone’s personal life. It’s just distracting. It’s a whole other job in itself if you go down that road.”

One of their final photographed outings together occurred in August 2020, when they were spotted enjoying a coffee date in Los Feliz, California. Prior to her relationship with Pine, Wallis was linked to Coldplay singer Chris Martin from 2014 to 2016. Pine, meanwhile, was rumored to be seeing his Star Trek Beyond co-star Sofia Boutella after they were spotted together at Coachella in 2017.