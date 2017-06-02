Chris Pine: What Is the 'Wonder Woman' Star's Worth

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 is now available in theatres and streaming on HBO Max for a month, and fans get to see Chris Pine back in action. And while fans are wondering how Pine's character is back after what happened to him in Wonder Woman, Pine continues his rise in Hollywood. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pine's net worth is set at $30 million. The 40-year old actor has been working in Hollywood since 2003 but gained worldwide recognition for his role as James T. Kirk in the 2009 film Star Trek.

"The role transformed the young actor into a Hollywood A-lister," the bio on Celebrity Net Worth stated. "Other notable film roles include Horrible Bosses 2 (2014), Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014), and Wonder Woman (2017). It's not clear how much Pine made for his role in Wonder Woman 1984, but The Hollywood Reporter said that Pine made $5 million for his role in the 2012 film This Means War, which also stars Tom Hardy and Reese Witherspoon. It's likely Pine made a little more than that for Wonder Woman 1984.

"Well, the first film is obviously very much Diana being a fish out of water, and then this one is fun for the audience because it's a total switch of that dynamic," Pine said in an interview with Screen Rant when talking about his role in the new Wonder Woman 1984. "So he's way less of the jaded realist in the war, the 'war pro' that he is in the first one. This one is just kind of, 'boy transfixed by the wonderment of this incredible, incredible era of sophistication.'"

Pine also talked about how the decision was made to bring his character back. "I love Patty, and I love Gal, and that I'm working on this film. I think it's romantic and old-fashioned in the best way, and simple in the best way, and doesn't reinvent the wheel in the best way," Pine explained. "It's just a great, good old-fashioned storytelling." Fans will be seeing more of Pine very soon. He's set to star in the film Violence of Action with Ben Foster and Gillan Jacobs. He is also set to star in the movie Don't Worry Darling with Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde, who is also the director.