Chris Pine Reportedly Dating British Actress Annabelle Wallis

While Hollywood has been shocking fans left, right and center with breakup news since the start of April, love is still alive and well with new couple, Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis heating up the scene.

Earlier this week, Pine sparked a fashion debate with his overalls while at the airport in London. But what many didn’t realize was that the style statement was actually distracting the world from his blossoming love life with British actress, Wallis, best known for 2017’s Mummy and Conjuring prequel, Annabelle, who was evidently seen directly behind the 37-year-old.

A man in overalls: What do you think about that? https://t.co/FSa77OPsam — The Cut (@TheCut) March 29, 2018

According to sources at Us Weekly, the A Wrinkle in Time actor and Wallis have been dating for quite some time now with the airport sighting being the first time they were spotted together.

“Chris and Annabelle are dating! She was seeing someone else when they met,” the source said. “They kept it casual for the beginning. Chris was very attentive and wooed her to get her attention away from the other guy.”

The source goes on to share that this is not the first time the couple has traveled together as they took to a trip to Hawaii earlier this year.

The publication further revealed that the two attended an event in Malibu on Wednesday, with eyewitnesses revealing exclusively to Us that “they only had eyes for each other.”

“Chris and Annabelle hardly separated throughout the evening and couldn’t take their eyes off each other,” the eyewitness said during their date night at Black Cow Vodka’s Edible Land and Seascapes launch, adding that the two also “arrived together and left together.”

While Pine is quite private about his love life, he reportedly dated Olivia Munn in 2009, model Dominique Piek in 2011, and most recently was seen last with Star Trek: Beyond co-star, Sofia Boutella, who was also in 2017’s The Mummy with Wallis.

Wallis was previously dating Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin from 2014 to 2016, told Sydney Morning Herald following the split that she never wants her romantic life to steer her away from acting roles.

“It becomes hard when you know about someone’s personal life. It’s just distracting. It’s a whole other job in itself if you go down that road,” she explained last June. “I love the person I love, but it means so much to me that I like to keep it safe. I have nothing to hide. It’s just that when you have people in your life that you care about, you get very protective of them and it’s not about you anymore. It’s about other people and the ones you love are the ones you protect like a lioness.”

Photo credit: Pascal Le Segretain / WireImage, Getty Images