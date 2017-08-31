Chris Pine Talks Working With Cast of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel

Actor, Chris Pine is in serious awe of Oprah Winfrey and the cast of his latest Disney film.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with the actor at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on Saturday and the 36-year-old had a lot to say about working with the former daytime talk show guru on their film, A Wrinkle in Time.

Up Next: Chris Pine and Joss Whedon Team-Up to Save the Day

"I loved working with Oprah," the Star Trek star said. "I don't know what I like more, talking about books or acting alongside her. She's a force of nature. There's a lot to learn from a woman who has made this kind of impact, culturally and in the business, and you see why."

Pine is not only starring with Winfrey in the highly anticipated film based on the 1963 novel of the same name by Madeleine L'Engle, but gets to share the screen with Mindy Kaling, Storm Reid and reunites with actress, Reese Witherspoon, whom he starred with in 2012's This Means War.

The multitalented star also dishes about whether or not he'll appear in another highly-anticipated film, Wonder Woman 2.

More: Battle of the Chrises – a Breakdown of Hollywood's Leading Men Named Chris

"The reaction was kind of exciting, [but] I'm an actor, man. I'm about as lazy as they come," he admits, while jokingly pitching ideas of how his character can return for the sequel.

"I'll be by my phone off somewhere, so they can find me whenever they want to give me the call. I don't know [if Steve Trevor survived the blast]. I guess you'll have to wait and find out."

Photo credit: Twitter / @chrispinenetwork