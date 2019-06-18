Chris Hemsworth Reportedly Cleaned Breast Pumps Before Becoming a Star

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth reportedly cleaned breast pumps before becoming an A-list star.

The surprising odd job was revealed during Hemsworth’s recent trip to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when the pair played a game of “True Confessions” with his Men in Black: International co-star Kumail Nanjiani.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the game goes, the contestants read a statement from an envelope, and the other players have to guess if that statement is true or false.

Hemsworth went first and stated, “My first job was cleaning out breast pumps.” When asked how old he was at the time he got the job, Hemsworth claimed that is was when he was 14 years old.

“It was repairing them as well, occasionally,” he then offered, explaining what his responsibilities were. “Any pump, you know, there’s a motor with a belt, like a rubber belt for the suction.”

Fallon asked if it was “Was it for human breast or animal breasts,” knowing that Hemsworth grew up in Australia and may have worked on a farm cleaning out milk pumps for animals.

“Pharmacies would rent them out and they’d come back covered in dry milk. I’d clean the dry milk,” Hemsworth replied, insinuating that the pumps were in fact for a human woman.

Finally, it was time to make their final guesses and Nanjiani surmised, “I think it’s real. If it’s not, he’s a psychopath.” Fallon, however, guessed that Hemsworth was lying.

“It was a truth,” Hemsworth then revealed. “I worked for a pharmacy, and they would rent them out, and the machines would come back, and I would have a toothbrush and some spray and wipes [to clean them].”

Before moving on, Nanjiani jokingly asked, “Do the women who used these breast pumps now know that Chris Hemsworth once cleaned out their breast pumps? Can you buy them on eBay?”

Following the segment, some fans have taken to social media to joke about Hemsworth’s first job, with one quipping, “Wow. Breast pumps? Really? @chrishemsworth were there really no other jobs?”

I’d buy that breast pump on eBay if you had cleaned it Kumail. — Katie (@feelingfinnish) June 14, 2019

“So now we know that [Chris Hemsworth] probably cleaned his wife breast pump if she had breast fed her first child lol jk,” someone else said.

“WAIT CHRIS HEMSWORTH REALLY CLEANED BREAST PUMPS WITH A TOOTHBRUSH AS A JOB AT 14 YEARS OLD,” another person exclaimed.