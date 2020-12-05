Chris Evans Says 'Never Say Never' About Future in Politics, and Fans Have Thoughts

Is Captain America, also known as Chris Evans, going to take on a whole new role to look after the country? According to the Marvel star, he wouldn't rule out a run for office in the future. Naturally, his response about a potential run already has fans clamoring for Evans to look into a future in politics.

Evans has been vocal when it comes to the political landscape. The Captain America actor even recently launched his project, A Starting Point, to help Americans get involved in the political process. But, would he ever run or office himself? During his virtual appearance at Web Summit 2020, he said, "Look, it's tough, too. More than any other profession, people love to armchair politic and kind of say, 'This is what you should do.' And I'm sure when you get there, this idea of compromise is crushingly real. And that can be tough. So, I'm not sure if I have the stomach for that because I think you become cynical quick. And I like being idealistic and hopeful. I don't know, I think I'll probably try and find other ways to help." When pressed about the possibility of running, he added, "You never say never. But, you know the truth is, and this isn't even trying to be fake humble, I don't know enough. I can't think of an office that I would disrespect enough to waltz in and do it. So, I'd have to put myself through some sort of class first. But, right now, I don't think I have the tools."

President Captain America 🇺🇸 ? @ChrisEvans is on a mission to bridge the national divide with his political platform @ASP. At @WebSummit 2020, he says “never say never” when it comes to a future in politics. But don't wait around.. my chat with @markKassen @JoeKiani today pic.twitter.com/KL8bL4nVas — Laurie Segall (@LaurieSegall) December 4, 2020

Even though Evans isn't racing to put his name down on any ballots, there were still quite a few fans who picked up on his "never say never" attitude when it comes to a future run. So, what did his fans have to say about a potential, future President Evans?