Chris Evans Says 'Never Say Never' About Future in Politics, and Fans Have Thoughts
Is Captain America, also known as Chris Evans, going to take on a whole new role to look after the country? According to the Marvel star, he wouldn't rule out a run for office in the future. Naturally, his response about a potential run already has fans clamoring for Evans to look into a future in politics.
Evans has been vocal when it comes to the political landscape. The Captain America actor even recently launched his project, A Starting Point, to help Americans get involved in the political process. But, would he ever run or office himself? During his virtual appearance at Web Summit 2020, he said, "Look, it's tough, too. More than any other profession, people love to armchair politic and kind of say, 'This is what you should do.' And I'm sure when you get there, this idea of compromise is crushingly real. And that can be tough. So, I'm not sure if I have the stomach for that because I think you become cynical quick. And I like being idealistic and hopeful. I don't know, I think I'll probably try and find other ways to help." When pressed about the possibility of running, he added, "You never say never. But, you know the truth is, and this isn't even trying to be fake humble, I don't know enough. I can't think of an office that I would disrespect enough to waltz in and do it. So, I'd have to put myself through some sort of class first. But, right now, I don't think I have the tools."
President Captain America 🇺🇸 ? @ChrisEvans is on a mission to bridge the national divide with his political platform @ASP. At @WebSummit 2020, he says “never say never” when it comes to a future in politics. But don't wait around.. my chat with @markKassen @JoeKiani today pic.twitter.com/KL8bL4nVas— Laurie Segall (@LaurieSegall) December 4, 2020
Even though Evans isn't racing to put his name down on any ballots, there were still quite a few fans who picked up on his "never say never" attitude when it comes to a future run. So, what did his fans have to say about a potential, future President Evans?
Already Has Some Votes
I would definitely vote him.— Mandy (@Mandy171289) December 5, 2020
It Would Be A Win
Why not? 🤷🏻♀️ I can’t vote for you but it would definitely be a win for the whole world 🌎😉— Manjako (@Manja74) December 5, 2020
A Nice Ring To It
Mayor @ChrisEvans has a nice ring to it 🕺🏼🧐— Gabriela 🍁 (@bubblegabs21) December 5, 2020
Here For It
President Captain America what a noble title.i do tend to agree.🤩🤩🤩👌👌👌— Yamina Zeguier (@ZeguierYamina) December 5, 2020
Could Count On Him
Now there's a president we could all count on. Captain America himself!— SymphonicFlames | Brittney Jean (@SymphonicFlames) December 5, 2020
The Perfect Campaign
That would be the most perfect running campaign. Almost no point running against someone who was literally Capt America— wanderthought2018 (@jesmith732) December 5, 2020
The Right Idea
you are right @ChrisEvans to not assume to just waltz into a very important vocation. politics is a calling and a life of public service, so it's not for everyone. But if you have good and well-meaning people around you and you have the heart to be selfless, go for it.😊— Maria Charisse Lim-G (@charisselimg) December 5, 2020