Chris Evans Just Went Clean-Shaven Again, Reveals Before-and-After Photos

Chris Evans is looking a little different nowadays. On Instagram, he showcased a clean-shaven look. The actor previously sported a mustache for the upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man in which he plays Lloyd Hansen.

Evans posted two photos of his facial hair transformation on Instagram. In the first snap, the Avengers star can be seen wearing a NASA cap and smiling while showing off his mustache. The next features the star with a clean-shaven appearance. He kept his caption for the post simple, writing that it was a "before and after" transformation tied to his work on The Gray Man, which he included a hashtag for.

Since Evans' time on The Gray Man has wrapped, he was free to seek out a razor to remove the mustache that he sports in the film. The movie follows Ryan Gosling's Court Gentry, a skilled CIA mercenary who ends up discovering some dark agency secrets. Lloyd Hansen, played by Evans, is described as a psychopathic former colleague who puts a bounty on Gentry's head. In addition to Evans and Gosling, the film also stars Ana de Armas, Alfre Woodard and Rege-Jean Page. The Gray Man is expected to be released on Netflix on July 22.

The Gray Man will see Evans team up with his former Marvel colleagues, as it is co-directed by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame's Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. When the film was first announced, Anthony told Deadline that fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier will definitely want to tune into it. He said, "The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors, who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do. For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real world setting. That's what this movie really means for us."

Joe added that they're looking forward to expanding the universe of the film once it is released. The director explained, "The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us. The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie."